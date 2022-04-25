Conte: “It is important that a xenophobic right wing did not win”



Matteo Salvini he sees the glass half full, compliments Marine Le Pen, sends her a text message, “you have received – he says – the vote of 13 million French people, a percentage never seen in the past”.

But to celebrate tonight is the whole front that breathes a sigh of relief after the reconfirmation of Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée.

The thesis is that it has lost sovereignty, nationalism, anti-Europeanism, it has lost Putin.

And if the leader of the League always says he is ready to move forward with the leader of the Rassemblement National “for a Europe founded on work, family, safety, rights and freedom”, Mario Draghi he says he is happy to be able to continue working with the candidate who was awarded by the French, Macron “goes the warmest congratulations of the Italian government and my personal”, Italy and France “are working side by side – relaunches the premier – to the construction of a stronger, more cohesive, more just European Union, capable of being the protagonist in overcoming the great challenges of our times, starting with the war in Ukraine “.

The Foreign Minister is on the same wavelength Luigi Di Maio“it is only with a strong pro-European drive that we will be able – he observes – to continue to carry on, all together, important battles in support of citizens, even in Europe. United, for an ever more cohesive EU”.

Enthusiastic comments among the dem, “it is a great day for Europe”, says the secretary of the dem Enrico Letta, “the authoritarian right has been defeated”, comments the minister Andrea Orlando“long live France that has chosen Europe!”, writes on twitter the leader of the Pd group in the Chamber Debora Serracchiani.

They celebrate the leader of Iv Matteo Renzi (“Proud to be with Macron from the start”) and Action Carlo Calenda (“Decisive result for the EU”), the pentastellati abandon any kind of hesitation, “it is important that a xenophobic-inspired right has not won”, says the M5s president Giuseppe Conte while the vice president of the Senate Paola Taverna says that “Macron represents a guarantee figure”.

But the outcome of the elections in France must also be interpreted in the context of the center-right.

For the ‘pro-Europeans’ it is an important message. For the head of the Pa Renato Brunetta the vote will have “an enormous impact on Italy”, for Mara CarfagnaMinister for the South, “the choice of the French is a sign of encouragement for moderate forces across Europe”.

“Macron’s victory is also good news for Italy”, he also notes Maria Stella Gelminiresponsible for regional affairs.

And perhaps it is no coincidence that today the president of FI Silvio Berlusconi called the leader of Fdi Giorgia Meloni promoting himself as mediator for a meeting between all the center-right leaders to prevent the coalition from splitting up in the elections in Sicily.

“The right alone does not win and does not govern. It is a lesson that is also valid for Italy”, observes the loyal Cavaliere Licia Ronzulli.

