The reform will bring France in line with European countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain. The latter two neighboring countries are currently the top destinations for French lesbian couples and single women seeking medical help to conceive.

The new law was ratified by the National Assembly in October 2019, but was subsequently held up in the Senate. The right-wing Republican party, which has a majority in the Senate and opposed the bill, tabled hundreds of amendments before sending the text back to the Assembly for Tuesday’s final vote, which is therefore seen as a mere formality.