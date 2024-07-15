ANDThe leftist party La France Insoumise (LFI) announced on Monday the suspension of discussions with the rest of the left to agree on a single candidate for prime minister on behalf of the New Popular Front (NFP) coalition, which became the leading force in the National Assembly.

“For the moment, we will not participate in any further debate on the formation of a government,” said the party founded by Jean-Luc Mélenchon in a statement, accusing the French Socialist Party (PS) – a member of the NFP along with the ecologists and the communists – of “political deadlock.”

The “impasse” caused by the PS, they also warned, will not be resolved by “improvising an external candidacy”, as proposed on Monday by the Socialist First Secretary, Olivier Faure, in an interview with the public channel France Info.

LFI accuses the socialist leadership of wanting to “impose” its own candidacy on the NFP, arguing that “it will be the only one acceptable” to French President Emmanuel Macronwho has the power to appoint the prime minister, although he can later be overthrown by the National Assembly in a vote of no confidence if he does not have sufficient support.

This blockage is exemplified by the Socialist rejection of the candidacy for Prime Minister of Huguette Bello, president of the regional council of La Réunion, who had been proposed by the communists and approved by the rebels.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the leftist party La France Insoumise. Photo:x: JLMelenchon Share

They themselves, they also recalled, proposed four high-profile names from within their own party (including Mélenchon), which were also not accepted.

The last major stumbling block in the complicated internal negotiations of the left, which have been going on since the announcement of the results on July 7, has been the designation of a single candidate for the presidency of the new National Assembly, which will kick off the new legislative period this Thursday.

“Enough of the manipulations. Our decision is this: we demand a single candidate for the presidency of the National Assembly and we will not resume discussions on anything else until this has been resolved,” Mélenchon said on the social network X.

The calls from some members of the Socialist Party, such as MP Philippe Brun, “to replace the New Popular Front with another coalition with sectors of Macronism”, a suggestion that has also been made from the presidential camp, have not gone down well either on the rebellious side.

“We will not return to this (in reference to the negotiations to agree on a government) until the Socialist Party has renounced vetoing any candidacy other than its own, has affirmed its rejection of any type of agreement with the Macronist faction and has confirmed its willingness to implement the programme of the New Popular Front,” LFI confirmed in its statement.

Macron has said he will wait until the parties manage to build a solid majority that guarantees governability, something that for the moment seems very far away.

From the moment the unexpected results of the second round of early legislative elections were known, The NFP has agreed to demand that Macron make the next prime minister come from the left, since the NFP will be the first force in the Assembly by number of seats, although far from the absolute majority of 289 deputies.

In total, the NFP and its partners won some 195 seats, while Macronism won 163 and Marine Le Pen’s far right, which was the favourite, won another 143.

Macron, for his part, has declared that he will wait until the parties manage to build a solid majority that guarantees governability, something that for the moment seems very far away.

Pending this, the current government led by Gabriel Attal is expected to resign before the 18th, the date on which the new Assembly’s sessions begin.