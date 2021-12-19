Towards the French elections 2022: the socialists at their lowest terms. Taubira last card

Former French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira supports the center-left people’s primary in view of the 2022 presidential elections. After announcing yesterday that she is “evaluating” her presidential candidacy, today Taubira relaunches and supports the primaries, already proposed by the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, indicating them as the “last chance to build a union” of the left. Taubira said she wanted to “continue to move forward with determination with respect for all”.

This is who Christiane Taubira is, a possible unitary candidate of the French left

Corriere della Sera tells of her: “Much loved by the left of values, which turns a blind eye to the sometimes liberal positions in economics, Taubira is a great character: born in Cayenne, Guyana, French land handkerchief in South America, raised with 10 siblings and sisters by a nurse mother abandoned by her husband, she made her debut in politics among the separatists with her husband Roland Delannon with whom she will have four children, to arrive in the Paris Parliament in 1993 and then join the socialist group “.

Christiane Taubira is one of the 10 candidates selected by Popular Primaries, explains Agenzia Nova, a process in which the leader of La France insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and the exponent of Europa Ecologia I Verdi, Yannick Jadot, refused to participate. . The popular Primary vote will take place between 27 and 30 January and nearly 300,000 people have already registered to participate.