France | Le Pen may be sued for embezzlement of EU funds – The verdict may prevent her from running for president

France opened an investigation into the RN party’s embezzlement of EU funds already seven years ago. Marine Le Pen may be threatened with imprisonment, a fine or a ban on public office.

of Paris the prosecutor’s office presented on Friday that the National Alliance (RN) party and its former chairman Marine Le Pen suspected misuse of EU funds should be brought to court. In addition to Le Pen, the prosecutor’s office is also presenting more than 20 other party members’ guilt proceedings in court.

They tell about it, for example France 24 and news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Already in December 2016, an investigation into suspected embezzlement of public funds was launched in France. At that time, Le Pen was the chairman of the party.

Le Pen and 26 other people are suspected of embezzling funds granted by the EU Parliament. Instead of the expenses of the EU Parliament, the funds had been used to pay the salaries of the party’s own staff working in France.

Funds are made available to EU legislators to cover expenses, such as the salaries of assistants. The funds are not intended for party expenses.

In 2018, the EU Parliament estimated that a total of 6.8 million euros was embezzled between 2009 and 2017.

The RN party denies wrongdoing.

Next, the judges must decide whether to accept the prosecutor’s office’s request to take the case to trial.

Le Pen faces a ten-year prison sentence or a million-euro fine. If he is found guilty, it is also possible that he would be banned from holding public office for ten years, the prosecutor’s office says.

Le Pen challenged the sitting French president Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the presidential elections in 2017 and 2022. Le Pen is believed to be strong in the next election in 2027. The verdict could prevent running for office.

