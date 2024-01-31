France, Marine Le Pen's approval rating continues to rise. Overtaking

The French are fed up with Macron and the move to nominate Gabriel Attal as prime minister he sank even further the approval rating of the president. At this point Marine Le Pen he surpassed him. This is what emerges from Le Figaro's political barometer. In April 2010, his future rating it was just of the 14%. Fourteen years later, it is equal to 40%. Further proof of the affirmation of the National Rally in the French political landscape. It is certainly far from the scores achieved by its predecessors. Michael Rocard in 1988 it was first with a future rating reaching 70%. Edouard Balladur in 1993 it rose to 75%. But it was a different time. The most important thing for Marine Le Pen is to succeed expand its audience to all categories of the population. Conversely, the executive is in difficulty.

The media “wow” effect of Gabriel's appointment Attal – reports Le Figaro – does not translate into consensus. His trust index starts from 33%, just above that of Élisabeth Borne (30%), at the same level as that of Jean Castex. There is a cold wind of ultra-right on Europe which sets off along the steep descent that leads to elections. There are less than six months left until the vote for Brussels and the signals coming from the polls indicate that the nationalist push reaches unprecedented proportions. According to an estimate developed by the Europe Elects portal, based on the findings published in EU countries in the last 90 days, – reports Repubblica – the group Identity and democracy currently sailing at third place between the sides of the European Parliament.