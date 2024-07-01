France: Le Pen, if we win the government is already ready

In the event of a victory for the Rassemblement National in the legislative elections, “the government is ready”. Marine Le Pen assured that the executive led by Jordan Bardella will be “complete, competent, composed of people from the Rassemblement National and who participated with us” in the electoral victory, as well as “elements of civil society”. Le Pen, interviewed by France Inter, specified that she does not want to be part of this government, nor preside over the National Assembly, but to lead the group of RN deputies in the Assembly.

In an effort to ‘de-penalize’ Sunday’s run-off vote, seeking the support of the moderate right but also of the more extremist left that is opposed to the far right, Marine Le Pen assures that she will not join a possible government of Jordan Bardella, will not run for the presidency of the National Assembly, and that she will respect the role of Prime Minister of the 28-year-old president of the Rassemblement National. Le Pen admitted that a majority of seats would be needed to form a government.

“It is clear that we cannot accept going into government if we cannot act. We want to govern”, she said, speaking to France Inter. Le Pen, who is certainly waiting for the vote for the presidential elections, specified that in the coming years she will limit herself to being the group leader of the RN deputies and did not specify whether the new European group of Viktor Orban will join, reserving the right to make a decision after the result of Sunday’s run-off. “We are focused on an election that is fundamental for the future of the country”.