The French President, Emmanuel Macron sharpens his criticism of the far-right Marine Le Pen, in the final stretch of the presidential campaignis French, given the progress of this in the polls that casts doubt on his re-election.

Since his great rally last April 2the only one for Macron before the first round of the next day 10, up to each campaign act he has starred in since then, He takes the opportunity to throw darts at the one that all the polls place as his main rival.

In a few weeks, Le Pen has been reducing the comfortable advantage that the candidate for re-election had. The 15 points he had in mid-March, when Macron’s victory was taken for granted, have been reduced to five in the latest published polls.

Macron has not stopped going down and sees how the dynamics of his main rival is clearly positive, to the point of having triggered the alarms in the president’s headquarters.

Because the trend is similar for the second round, on the 24th, when now the two politicians are only separated by four points.

Le Pen is counting on winning back many votes from candidates who will not make it past the first round. The leader of the extreme right will take over practically all of those of the also far-right Éric Zemmour, who has a 9% voting intention.

But it will also scratch among those who support the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose 17% support includes many dissatisfied with the system, willing to support the most radical candidate, even if he bears a name as emblematic as Le Pen.

Marine Le Pen, right-wing (RN) candidate for the 2022 French elections. Photo: Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

For the second round, he can also receive support from among the 8% who will vote next Sunday for the moderate conservative Valérie Pécresse, very dissatisfied with the president’s management.

Meanwhile, Macron can only be sure that on the 24th he will be supported by the electorate of the environmentalist Yannick Jadot (6% voting intention in the first round) or the socialist Anne Hidalgo (2%), who do not want to have a far-right president

A scenario that has forced the candidate for re-election to become more involved in the campaign and has already begun to attack the threat posed by Le Pen.

For it, Macron is used to remember the past of his main rivalheir to a party founded by her father, Jean Marie Le Pen, on anti-Semitic, xenophobic and anti-European principles, which the candidate has spent years trying to disguise.

“We have to bring out the true face of Le Pen.” assures the general delegate of Macron’s party, The Republic on the Move, Stanislas Guerini. The French president refers to Le Pen as “the candidate of the National Front”, despite the fact that for years, in his effort to soften the profile of his party, he renamed it the National Grouping.

Links with Putin

Do not look to me for complacency with Putin, nor for funding from Russia. Are others.

In addition, he does not miss an opportunity these days to remember Le Pen’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom she has visited in the Kremlinand that he maneuvered so that banks in his orbit would give the candidate the financing that they denied him in France.

The candidate for re-election, who combines the campaign with intense diplomatic work against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, is the western leader who maintains the most contacts with Putin, but also one of the most critical of his actions.

He also recalls that, five years ago, he beat Le Pen when she advocated an exit from the euro, a measure that he has abandoned, although without showing enthusiastic Europeanism.

Macron’s offensive is also developing in the programmatic field, where Le Pen has been able to connect with the main concern of the French, the loss of purchasing powercompared to the one that promises tax reductions, especially VAT.

Macron has focused his messages on proposals aimed at improving the standard of living of citizens, above all, of the most modest classes, which must underpin his victory in the second round.

In this sense, he repeats that the delay in the retirement age, the measure that has caused the most controversy in his program, will be “progressive” and that pensioners will receive a premium this summer to compensate for the strong inflation, before their pension is harmonized with the rise in prices in the near future.

