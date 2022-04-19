Macron-Le Pen, open challenge for the presidency

At the beginning of the week, which precedes the return of the French to the cabins, Emmanuel Macron, 44, has refuted the idea of ​​an “elite bloc”, which would oppose the “popular block”, and accused Marine Le Pen, 54, of “hiding from the people”. And she defined Le Pen’s plan is “unconstitutional” reform of the Constitution by referendum.

In Paris, observers are wondering whether they will convince the voters – first and foremost, those pro-Mélenchon, 71, in the first round – the arguments of the youngest tenant of the Elyséeof course, the “implicit point of the approach of Jean-Marie Le Pen’s daughter, 94, is that, once elected, she would consider herself superior to the Constitution, since she might not respect it, to change the rules. As happens in Viktor Orban’s Hungary, 59 years old. “It would be a profound break”, according to the favored candidate.

Similarly, in Macron’s opinion, when Le Pen says she is ready to present a referendum to revoke the death penalty, she is not in accordance with the Constitution: it would be “a profound regression on a conquest of the rules of the Fifth Republic…. ”.

