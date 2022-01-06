France Law to tighten coronary passport progressed in France: make full vaccine series mandatory in restaurants and some trains, among other places

President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to make life difficult for unvaccinated people.

In France the lower house of parliament, the national assembly, gave preliminary approval for the tightening of corona measures on thursday.

The first vote on the bill was preceded by three days of debate, the tone of which was tightened by the President. Emmanuel Macronin harsh comments in Le Parisien about making life difficult for unvaccinated French people.

Slightly more than half of French people said they were shocked by Macron’s speech, according to a survey released by research firm Elabe on Wednesday.

Read more: French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to “smell” unvaccinated and called for new restrictions

Bill would make the full range of vaccines mandatory in basic human life, such as some train services, cultural events and restaurants. A recent negative test result or indication of coronary heart disease would therefore no longer be valid for the passport.

Initially, the proposal was expected to go through the vote quite slyly with the support of the right-wing opposition, but there were delays along the way. In the end, the vote took place very early on Thursday, and the design passed through the National Assembly with 214 votes. There were 93 votes in favor and 27 abstentions.

Next, the bill will be voted on by the Senate early next week. The majority in the Senate is the right-wing opposition, which is expected to propose changes to the law. Possible modifications may mean that the target set by the government for the introduction of a new passport on 15 January will not be met.

Prime minister Jean Castex told BFM that he strongly hoped the date would continue to be adhered to.