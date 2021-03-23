The country hopes to return to normal life after the summer and for this it has proposed to accelerate the rate of vaccination. President Macron promised to inoculate “tomorrow, noon and night.” Among other strategies, the country will open 35 large vaccination centers together with the army and firefighters. Teachers and those over 70 will also begin to be inoculated.

The French government expects a return to normal life between now and September 21. At least this is what Alain Fischer, president of the guidance council of the vaccination strategy of the government of Emmanuel Macron, has promised.

With a third of the country confined for the third time since Monday, March 22, the strategy to achieve the goal is to accelerate the inoculation campaign. The government plans to vaccinate 30 million people by summer. Today 6.2 million of the 66.9 million French have received at least one dose, that is, 9.2% of the total population. Only 3.7% have received both injections.

For this, the army and firefighters are going to open at least 35 large vaccination centers “to be able to use” all the doses that will arrive in France from April, as confirmed this March 21 by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran who called them “vaccinadromes”.

“The army health service is going to deploy several vaccination centers, we can call them vaccinations or mega centers that will be opened at the same time by the army and the firefighters. We will open others with the State and social security.”

The minister said the goal is to have “10 million cousins ​​vaccinated” by mid-April. According to him “these figures will increase later because the available vaccines will also increase,” he said.

The announcement aroused criticism because until now the government had rejected mass vaccination, arguing that it had a defined strategy and arguing that “delicate logistics prevented those large vaccinations.”

It is not the first time that the army participates in the strategy to fight Covid

The Chief of the Army General Staff, General François Lecointre, recalled on BFM TV last Sunday that the uniformed men are already participating in the distribution of vaccines in overseas territories.

In addition, the Army Health Service deployed troops to Mayotte, a French Indian Ocean domain, to take over the additional resuscitation beds.

During the first wave, in addition, French soldiers were also part of Operation “Resilience” by opening a field hospital in Mulhouse in the east of the country, at that time the area most affected by Covid-19, in addition to transporting patients from one region to another of the French territory.

Macron announces extension of vaccination to those over 70

In this same sense, President Emmanuel Macron announced this Tuesday from the city of Valenciennes, in the north of the country, that the vaccination will be extended to people aged 70 to 75 without comorbidities starting Saturday. Until now, only those over 75 were vaccinated.

“I want things to be organized in a methodical way, by age groups,” explained the Head of State.

Macron also announced the creation of a unique phone number for people over 75 who have not yet been vaccinated.

The president also announced that teachers will be able to inoculate themselves from mid or late April, when the number of available vaccines has increased.

“Starting in mid-April we will have more and more vaccines, this will allow us to carry out campaigns focused on the professions that are most exposed, to which we constantly request. Teachers have legitimately earned that place,” said the head of state.

Returning to military rhetoric, Emmanuel Macron called for vaccinating “as much as possible”, “every day”, “morning, noon and night”, because vaccination is “the heart of the battle” against Covid-19.

“We are struggling to get doses. (…) We will change the dimension from April” and “there are no weekends and holidays for vaccination,” added the Head of State, who also sent “a very clear message” to entrepreneurs and companies to work remotely, as much as possible “to stop the spread of Covid-19”.

France has been criticized for the slow rate of inoculation of the population. As of this Monday (March 22) it had vaccinated just over 9% of its population, far from 42% in the United Kingdom or 24% in the United States. The government has justified the slowness due to the lack of doses, since the country passed its request for antigens together with the European Union.

Macron assured this Tuesday, March 23, that “France is fighting to obtain the doses of the anti-Covid vaccine that AstraZeneca owes it” and that it will continue to exert “extremely strong pressure” on the pharmaceutical company to “comply” with the contracts. “The European Union is very mobilized on this issue,” he said.

In France, the number of patients with Covid -19 inmates in resuscitation does not stop increasing. They reached 4,500 this Monday, March 22. And infections, especially in the Île de France region, which includes Paris, reach figures similar to those of the end of last October, when France was at the peak of the second wave.