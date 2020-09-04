The French government presented this Thursday an ambitious stimulus plan endowed with 100,000 million euros with which it intends to reactivate the economy and get it out of the crisis in two years. The coronavirus has also caused a hole in economic activity and French authorities expect France’s GDP to contract by 11% this year, the worst recession since World War II. Baptized as France Relance, which can be translated as recovery, but also as reactivation or relaunch, the plan is a combination of expenses and tax deductions that seeks to stop the loss of jobs, return in two years to the growth rate prior to the pandemic and, incidentally, move towards a greener and more sustainable economy and country. All this without raising taxes, stressed Prime Minister Jean Castex.

“There will not be a tax increase. We will not reproduce the mistake of carrying out tax increases that weaken our growth and send negative signals to both households and companies, “said Castex when presenting in Paris a” massive “and” ambitious “plan that has three” pillars “: competitiveness, social cohesion and transition.

The amount of 100,000 million euros – “almost four times more than the recovery plan from the 2008 crisis and a third of the State budget”, Castex recalled – makes this plan “the most massive announced to date among the large European countries”. But it is, above all, “the amount that our economy needs to recover, as of 2022, our level of wealth prior to the crisis”, although the ultimate transformation goals have 2030 as a “horizon”.

A vision and an achievable roadmap, assured the Minister of Economy and architect of the plan, Bruno Le Maire. “We are going to achieve it, France will emerge stronger from this crisis, with a more competitive economy and more neutral in carbon emissions,” he confided.

Despite the fact that the plan puts more pressure on a public debt that this year will reach 121% of GDP, the Government is confident. “If (the plan) achieves its objective of reactivating economic activity, its impact on our debt ratio will be almost totally reabsorbed from 2025,” Castex said.

40% of European aid

40% of the plan France Relaunch It will be financed by funds approved by the European Union to combat the coronavirus crisis and of which Paris will receive 40,000 million, although the money will still take time to reach the state coffers. France will present its “investment and reform strategy” to its European partners and the European Commission “in early 2021,” according to the government.

The main goal is to go back at least to pre-crisis times by 2022, in time for the presidential elections that will take place that year. And also, to regain economic “sovereignty” in key sectors of French industry. “The crisis has revealed something unbearable, the dependence of the French economy in certain vital sectors,” Castex said in an interview on RTL station.

The new plan comes as a complement to the 470,000 million mobilized urgently since the beginning of the crisis, whose strengths were the partial unemployment and loans for companies guaranteed by the State.

Stop the hemorrhage of unemployment due to covid-19

With a job loss directly linked to the coronavirus crisis estimated this year at some 800,000 jobs, curbing unemployment is the absolute priority of the Executive, which ensures that its emergency measures during the worst of the crisis – eight million workers they have benefited from the partial stoppage — they have managed to prevent further bleeding.

“I hope that the recovery plan will create up to 160,000 jobs in 2021,” Castex said in an interview, whose government already unveiled specific measures to combat youth unemployment during the summer and is now calling on employers to share in this effort. However, several unions regretted that the plan does not contain strong conditions to improve the quality of employment.

Almost a third of the France Relance plan, 30,000 million euros, comes with the “green” label. An example of the ecological accent that Macron wants to give at the end of his term, is that there are 10,000 million more than initially foreseen in this area. “It is a giant step for the ecological ambition of France, it makes us go to an ecology of the future, it is not only a relaunch of the economy but its ecological transformation”, valued the Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili.

The funds will be dedicated to the “ecological transition” in sectors such as transport, with a strong boost from the train and urban mobility such as bicycles, or the energy renovation of buildings, one of the traditional demands of environmentalists. Aid is also foreseen for the “decarbonization” of industries and companies, for the agroecological transition and towards “green energy and technologies”, with a strong commitment to the development of “green hydrogen”, which takes 2,000 million euros.

The French government also wants to boost business competitiveness and stop industrial relocation, a goal to which it has allocated another 35 billion euros. These include a production tax cut of about $ 20 billion over two years.

Another similar package will be aimed at “social and territorial cohesion”. They include measures to boost youth employment, but also investments in communities and in the hospital system for 6,000 million euros already announced this summer, as well as a comparatively modest package of about 800 million for direct aid to families and vulnerable people.

Leading the plan will be the leader of the centrist MoDem, François Bayrou. His appointment marks the recovery of Macron’s key ally in the campaign but who was forced to resign as justice minister due to a judicial investigation into fictitious jobs that has not yet been closed.