France | Latifa Ibn Ziaten buried her son, who was killed by a terrorist, and now she speaks tirelessly: “Don’t fall into the same trap as us”

Moroccan-born Latifa Ibn Ziaten was a school cook and janitor until she became one of France’s best-known anti-radicalism activists. Before that, a terrorist killed his son.

Rouen

On spring winter in Toulouse in 2012. A 31-year-old French army paratrooper By Imad Ibn Ziaten has made an appointment to sell his scooter. When the buyer arrives at the meeting, he pulls out a gun. Instead of a scooter, he has come to kill Ibn Ziaten.

Muhammed Merah is a French-Algerian youth whose life has taken a wrong turn. Problems at school, petty crimes, alcohol and drugs, but lately also more and more connections with extremist thinkers.

Merah is determined to kill. Soldiers because France is active against Islamic extremists in Afghanistan and Jews because the Palestinians are being persecuted. Ibn Ziaten’s murder starts a series of terrorist attacks that shocked France. Merah kills seven people, including three children. French soldiers and a Jewish school teacher and children die in the attacks.

OFyt, more than ten years later, Imad’s mother By Latifa Ibn Ziaten63, sits in a jewelry-free office room in Rouen, Normandy, France.

“I trembled for a long time when I visited the place of Imad’s death.”

Tears well up in his eyes.

“I cannot hide or share my suffering. I relive the event every day. The wound is incurable.”

French soldier Imad Ibn Ziaten was killed by a terrorist’s bullets in 2012.

When Imad died, Latifa’s mother worked as a janitor at the museum. He had been working in the school kitchen for a long time, but an accident that damaged his hand forced him to change jobs.

Life was ordinary and good. The family of Moroccan background had lived in France for a long time, Imad had four siblings.

“Like all families, we had ups and downs. But life was happy. I was really satisfied with what I had achieved as a woman who hadn’t studied much.”

Latifa Ibn Ziaten’s background is modest. She moved to France at the age of 17, following her husband. Childhood was overshadowed by the death of his mother when Ibn Ziaten was nine. Grandma took him in.

“Everything I have comes from my grandmother. He taught love and acceptance. When I came to France, I had a huge desire to learn. I knew that if I didn’t learn the language and culture, it would be difficult to adapt. And this applies more widely: values, music, food. I was interested in everything.”

IAfter Madi’s death, Ibn Ziaten had a need to understand. He went to Merah’s home neighborhood in Toulouse and tried to talk to the local youth. They rejoiced in death. Merah is a hero, a martyr for Islam, the youths said.

Ibn Ziaten was horrified.

“Merah had asked Imad to kneel before he died. He hadn’t agreed. I realized I have to stand up too. I owed it to Imad.”

Latifa Ibn Ziaten is one of France’s best-known anti-radicalism activists. When he started his job, the threat of extremist Islamist terrorist attacks in France was significant. One of the worst years was 2015, when masked gunmen attacked the offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. A few months later, terrorists attacked several targets in Paris.

In recent years, the number of attacks has decreased, but the threat of radicalization has not disappeared. One of the attacks that shocked France in recent years was a French teacher The murder of Samuel Paty in 2020. He told his class about freedom of speech and had shown his students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

Encouraged by her friend, Latifa Ibn Ziaten founded an organization named after Imad. The organization supports projects that increase mutual understanding and dialogue. Ibn Ziaten goes around meeting young people in schools, for example. He also visits prisons and foster homes.

He has taken French youth to Israel and Palestine. There, he has also gotten Jews and Arabs to discuss the conflict in the same room.

“The locals wondered how on earth this was possible. I answered that if there is enough will, then you can.”

Latifa Ibn Ziate’s latest projects are in Morocco, where she works with local youth. “When I have time for visits, I always go to pray at the local mosque and smell the atmosphere.”

Qun Ibn Ziaten visits the school, there may be hundreds of young people in the hall. You can be in a troubled suburb where it is difficult to get young people to stay in their jobs. The event starts with a video about Imad.

“When I step forward afterwards, the silence is often unbroken. No one dares to move.”

It is easy to believe why Ibn Ziaten convinces the youth. He is charismatic, but in a calm and gentle way. He is present and seems to genuinely listen. When Ibn Ziaten says “believe in yourself”, it doesn’t sound fake at all.

According to Ibn Ziaten, the problem is that many young people have given up. They consider themselves prisoners of circumstances and can no longer try.

“My main message is: start your inner engine. If you don’t start it, you won’t succeed. No one can do it for you.”

“If you see that the doors are closing, it means that you have closed them yourself. You have to take the initiative into your own hands and say that you will succeed.”

Vmany people call Latifa Ibn Ziaten when they go out for sure, as a sister. Or as a second mother. Years later, young people may come to him and say: I started my engine. It went well for me.

Young people are left too alone, says Ibn Ziaten. Nobody can listen to them. Parents may raise their hands in raising their own children. It horrifies Ibn Ziaten. During the pandemic, the situation worsened.

“The young people of the neighborhood were forgotten. They didn’t have school supplies, laptops, or their own garden to hang out in. When they didn’t return to school, no one asked after them.”

Qun young has been abandoned, someone will take his place. The void is filled with drugs, extremism and the admiration of terrorism. In France, the segregation of residential areas and suburban development has worsened the problems of young people. Suburbs, segregated residential areas and schools create walls that rise between people. This is what Ibn Ziaten wants to warn particularly strongly.

“Don’t step into the same trap as us here.”

We are too afraid, says Ibn Ziaten.

“We don’t dare to stop people and say that we have to follow the rules here. If you must punish, you must punish. But you can’t close your eyes.”

Latifan Ibn Ziaten’s activism has not pleased everyone. She has received death threats and her house in Rouen is littered with messages praising her son’s murderer.

There has been criticism, for example, of the scarves that Ibn Ziaten has been wearing since his son’s death.

“I first used this when my son was bereaved. After four months, I thought I would stop using it, but I decided otherwise. Because of Imad, I continue to wear the scarf, it is part of Islamic culture.”

In France, there has been a long and multi-generational debate about the use of loyal emblems in state schools and workplaces. The French constitution defines the separation of church and state. In 2004, religious symbols were banned in state schools, and in 2010, a law came into force that prohibits the use of veils covering the face and, for example, burqas in public spaces.

For many years, Latifa Ibn Ziate had a security guard on her buttocks, but nowadays she moves more freely. “It was a stressful life.”

Pa while before our meeting, a local TV group has come to interview Ibn Ziaten about the fact that the law is being tested more and more in schools. Girls have started wearing an abaya, a long dress, instead of a scarf.

“It is clear to me that this dress fulfills the hallmarks of religious dress. Dresses are black or brown and are used to cover body shapes. It’s not just a dress.”

According to Ibn Ziaten, it is clear that dresses should be banned.

“It is clear that this is a provocation. More and more often it is about young women: scarves, veils and abaya dresses. The men are behind them and urge them to act like this.”

The silence of recent times makes Ibn Ziaten think.

“And suddenly all these abayas. I ask myself what this means. After paying the highest possible price, it makes you think. There is no reason to be afraid, but let’s be careful.”

Ibn Ziaten thinks that it might be easier for France if it had not drifted into such a strict confrontation with religious symbols. Then there would be less need for provocation, he reflects.

On the other hand, he emphasizes that in each country we live according to the laws and rules of that country. It is useless to fight against them.

Ibn Ziaten recalls a conversation he had with a young woman. The woman demanded that French laws be changed, and that she would have the right to work while veiled.

“I told him that there is freedom of religion in this country. You can go out in a miniskirt or a veil, it’s your choice. But when it comes to laws and regulations, they must be respected.”

In Ibn Ziaten’s opinion, it is better to get an education, go to work and keep the veil in your heart than to make it a bigger issue than life.

“Religion not identity. Faith is personal, you can practice it or not. Laws are based on this secularism. It’s not like if I wear a veil, I’m better than others.”

Ibn Ziaten says he’s in a better position to discuss this than many others.

“If a European white woman said the same thing, she would be considered a racist. Although these things are not necessarily pleasant to hear, I am listened to.”

Latifa Ibn Ziaten remembers her son Imad every day.

Tthis year it has been 11 years since Imad’s death. Muhammed Merah, Imad’s killer, died shortly after his attacks in a police raid. His brother was later convicted of aiding and abetting the attacks.

Imad is no longer smiling in the photos on the walls of Ibn Ziaten’s office.

“I taught my children that you always have to get up again. If someone knocks you down, you have to get up. And if it happens again, then you rise again. I try to remember this myself every day.”