Politico: France is far behind the EU in accepting Ukrainian refugees

France is far behind the rest of the European Union (EU) countries in accepting Ukrainian refugees, being one of the outsiders on the list. The newspaper reports this Politico.

In particular, according to data for January of this year, France accepted 64,720 refugees from Ukraine, amounting to the proportion of one refugee per thousand people. At the same time, Belgium hosted more than 75 thousand people, Spain accepted 197 thousand refugees, and in Germany their number is 270 thousand. Thus, France is among the countries that accept the least number of refugees; their ratio to the country's population is also the smallest.

“Slavic-speaking countries have attracted a large number of Ukrainian refugees. But, according to analysts, in addition to language, factors such as geographic proximity to Ukraine, financial support for refugees and a pre-established network of communities may be part of the reason for the sharp inequality in France,” the publication notes.

As the authors emphasize, Paris does not meet any of these criteria. In addition, a strong diaspora has not formed in France, which also influences the choice of refugees in favor of other countries.

Earlier, Macron said that Western powers intend to support Ukraine “as intensively as necessary.” He also added that the West is also ready to “respond to any attacks” from Russia.