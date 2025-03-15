In a very high voltage supersabade, with the title playing in three fields at different times, France recovered the crown of the six nations after three years. His victory against Scotland in Saint-Denis (35-16) gave the XV of the rooster its 19th most prestigious rugby tournament title in the northern hemisphere, the 7th with six nations format (since 2000), matching England.

Three years later

France wins a title after the six nations of 2022 after overlapping the injury of its leader Antoine Dupont

After 12 games, the six Nations 2025 arrived at the last day with a triple draw to three victories and a defeat between France (16 points), England (16) and Ireland (14). Only the bleus depended on themselves. So much Ireland – the great favorite to the third consecutive title when the tournament started on January 31 – and England needed combinations with rival stumbling.

Ireland opened the program and did not fail against Italy in the Olympic of Rome (17-22). The Greens-after leaving half a title at home against France last week, a 27-42 that they will not forget-they did what was in their hand: reaching the 19 points with the victory over the transalpins with bonus point that is achieved by adding four or more rehearsals; I got it with Dan Sheehan’s 10-22. Ireland took the provisional leadership, but could be exceeded by England, the second to play.

To take the crown, the XV of the rose needed to win in Cardiff to the Gales colist with rehearsal bonus, which did not find it complicated, and wait for France to lose or tie in Paris against Scotland. Like their green neighbors, the English did not fail either. At 10 minutes they already carried two essays (0-14), Maro Itoje and Tom Roebuck, and after an approximation of Wales (7-14, with Try by Ben Thomas), Tommy Freeman, Chandler Cunningham-South and Will Stuart signed three more trials before the break (7-33). In the second half, England ended up stirring Wales when he folded the score (14-68) with up to 10 trials. So the bonus was assured, the XV of the Rose was augated to the provisional leadership with 20 points and transferred all the pressure to the French.

Everything remained in the hands of the Bleus in the Stade of France in the last chapter of the supersabade. Fabien Gallthie’s had enough to overcome Scotland, without the need for bonus. They didn’t need more cabals. In addition, in case of a tie in the table, the French favored the difference of points scored (+106, before playing; against the +74 of England and the +18 of Ireland).

So he had everything in favor of the XV of the rooster, pushed by a Stade de France to overflow with 81,000 spectators, without a free town for days. The only setback was the long -lasting decline (from 6 to 8 months) of its leader and banner, Antoine Dupont, the megaestrel of the tournament, which broke the cross ligaments of the knee in Dublin, in the first part of the transcendental victory over the green. Maxime Lucu supplied him.

The Victoria France began to on track with a 10-0 in 18 minutes, after a coup of punishment converted by Thomas Ramos and a meafou rehearsal and conversion of Ramos. However, Scotland did not want to be a mere stone guest and balanced the duel (13-13) in later 18 minutes. A Punishment of Finn Russell, an essay by Darcy Graham (13-8) and Russell’s conversion put the tables that undone with another penalty Ramos (16-13 at 39 minutes). Then came the controversy: a vertiginosa of Scotland, with a powerful rupture of Kinghorn who attended the essay to Tom Jordan, was annulled by the referee by, supposedly, stepping on the Kinghorn lateral line. France was saved from 16-20 and went to rest with advantage.

At the start of the second half, France recovered the security cushion with an essay by Louis Bielle-Biarrey assisted by Ntamack. The French wing achieved a new trial record in the six nations (8) and allowed Saint-Denis to breathe with 23-13. The title felt closer. And more that was lived with the Thomas Ramos essay, topped with his conversion (30-16). Saint-Denis chanted Allez Les Bleus and sang the Marseille. Moefana put the lace with another essay, 35-16.

Ramos, maximum filmmaker of the six nations with 51 points, beat the historical record of France, and Moefana was chosen the best player of the game with his two essays.

The fourth selection of the World Rugby Ranking Corona a sensational year. Now the World Cup is missing. In 2027 in Australia you will have another option.