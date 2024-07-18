A police officer was injured after being attacked by a knife-wielding man in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, Le Parisien learned from a police source. The police intervened and overpowered the attacker, injuring him.

A large security perimeter has been deployed in the area and emergency services are on site.

The attack on the policewoman took place on rue Vernet, near the Champs-Élysées, in Paris (8th arrondissement), Le Parisien learned from police sources. The police intervened and overpowered the attacker, seriously injuring him. The police officer was reportedly hit in the head.

Police had been called shortly before to the Louis Vuitton store on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées, due to the presence of a man armed with a knife. A team from the Department of Public Order and Traffic of the Paris Police Prefecture immediately arrived on the scene. When stopped, the 27-year-old man allegedly refused to show the inside of his bag and then injured the police officer. The police then responded, seriously injuring the suspect in the abdomen. The latter, in life-threatening condition, was treated by emergency services.