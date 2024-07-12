More than One hundred gendarmes were mobilized this evening in Seine-Maritime as part of the “kidnapping alert” operation for track down a 6-year-old girl who may have been kidnapped and stabbed to death by her mother’s boyfriend.

«Célya, 6 years old, European type, medium length dark brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a black unicorn dress, 1.10 meters talldisappeared from her home in Saint-Martin-de-l’If”, about 20 kilometers northwest of Rouenshortly before 6 p.m., according to the kidnapping alert statement. «It is likely that it was kidnapped by her mother’s partner: a 42 year old man, 1.80 m tall, very thin build, brown hair, blue eyes, driving a navy blue Golf, license plate 7189 WM 76“, the gendarmes continue. “If you locate the girl, do not intervene personally, but call immediately the number 0.800.36.32.68 or send an email to [email protected]», they underline.

Mother stabbed by boyfriend

It was the mother who called the police around 6pm to say that she had just been stabbed by her partnera gendarmerie source said. The woman said she had managed to leave the house but that her partner, who is not the child’s father, was still there with the little girl. According to a source close to the investigation, The mother, whose injuries were not serious, said that her little girl had also been stabbed.

When the gendarmes arrived at the house, they found it empty. More than a hundred gendarmes were mobilized from Seine-Maritime and neighboring departments, as well as mobile gendarmes, a dog team And a helicopter. According to a source close to the investigation, the man was known to law enforcement and had behavioral problems.

The car they might be traveling in (afp)

The “Alerte-enlevement” system

Adopted in France in February 2006, the “Alerte-enlevement” system consists of launch a mass alert in the event of a minor being kidnapped to mobilize the population in the search for the child and his kidnapper. To date, the system has been activated about thirty times in France. It is activated only if certain criteria are met: a kidnapping must be proven and not a simple disappearance, the victim must be a minor, his physical integrity or his life must be in danger and there must be information that allows the child to be locatedThe previous activation dates back to last January, for the disappearance of a one-month-old baby girl kidnapped from the hospital in Meaux (Seine-et-Marne), who was quickly found safe and sound together with her mother, who was in a very precarious situation.