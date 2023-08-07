He kept his wife locked up at home from 2011 until today, i.e. for 12 years. A 55-year-old man was arrested on this charge in France, in Forbach. The 53-year-old woman was discovered by the police on the morning of Monday 7 August: she was naked and undernourished in a room of the apartment, with a shaved skull and some fractures. This was reported by a source close to the investigation.

The source confirmed the information initially disclosed by Rmc. The man, of German nationality, was arrested around six in the morning and placed in custody. The town of Forbach, where the woman was found, is located in the Moselle department in eastern France, on the border with Germany.