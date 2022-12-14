The offices of the consultancy McKinseyof Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party and its financing association were registered this Tuesday in Paris, within the framework of the investigations into the conditions of intervention of the consultants, in particular in the electoral campaigns of 2017 and 2022 of the French president.

The searches were carried out by investigating judges in charge of two judicial investigations opened in October, the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) said on Wednesday, confirming information from the newspaper le parisien.

One of them refers to the intervention of consultants in Macron’s 2017 and 2022 election campaignsthe other to the frequent recourse to these companies by the State, indicated sources close to the case.

“McKinsey confirms that visit operations by an investigating judge took place on December 13 at the McKinsey France headquarters in Paris“, the firm said in a statement, ensuring “full collaboration with public authorities, as has always been the case.”

“In its November 24 statement, the PNF said that it had opened a judicial investigation into the conditions of intervention of the consultants in the electoral campaigns of 2017 and 2022, following complaints from elected representatives and associations.“Renaissance spokesman Loïc Signor told AFP.

“It is normal for justice to investigate freely and independently to clarify this matter,” he added, specifying that the party was available to the judges “to communicate any useful element about the campaigns mentioned in the framework of their investigations.”

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, at the NATO summit. Photo: BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

‘I fear nothing’

During the last presidential campaign, a Senate report sparked a controversy over the use of public funds to benefit these companies. The opposition then demanded an investigation into the possible favoritism that McKinsey would have benefited from on the part of the pro-Macron majority.

That report, published on March 16 at the initiative of the Republican Citizen and Ecologist Communist Group of the Senate, assured that contracts between the State and companies had “more than doubled” from 2018 to 2021, for a record amount of more than a thousand million euros (a similar figure in dollars) in 2021.

It also pointed to a possible tax deal for McKinsey’s French subsidiaries that would have allowed them to not pay corporate tax between 2011 and 2020.

On March 31, the PNF opened a preliminary investigation for aggravated tax fraud to verify the validity of those accusations. According to the Mediapart newspaper, some members of the firm may have worked for Emmanuel Macron’s victorious presidential campaign in 2017 for free.

“I fear nothing and (…) I believe that the center of the investigation is not yours truly,” said the head of state in November.

If the investigating judges consider that Macron must give explanations on these issues, they could summon him at the end of his second term in the Élysée, but only on acts that have not been committed in the exercise of his functions as president.

For his part, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, acknowledged “abuses” in the past in the use of consultants such as McKinsey, but considered that this habit has already been “corrected.”

In a confidential report revealed on Monday by the newspaper Le Monde, the Court of Auditors notes that the State closed several consulting contracts under “problematic” conditions during the health crisis.

