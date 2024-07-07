Although the left’s unity in the New Popular Front enabled them to clearly win the second round of the early legislative elections in France on Sunday 7 July, their votes, which do not give them an absolute majority, and those of the ruling coalition Together for the Republic, which also exceeded expectations, cast doubt on the identity of the future prime minister. The left intends to govern, but Emmanuel Macron has not yet given his last word.

