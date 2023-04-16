Former president of the Front National Jean-Marie Le Pen, 94, was hospitalized due to a heart problem. The indiscretion spread by the weekly Le Point was confirmed by its adviser Lorrain de Saint Affrique. “His family is worried but serene,” he said, specifying that the politician, father of the leader of the National Marine Rassemblement, is aware.

Le Pen was hospitalized in a hospital in the Paris region after falling ill at his home in Rueil-Malmaison, in the residential suburb of the French capital. “A severe state of exhaustion, perhaps of a cardiac nature, prompted the doctors to hospitalize him immediately,” said a friend of the founder of the Front National. The state of Jean-Marie Le Pen, 94, is defined as “serious” by doctors.

Le Pen was last hospitalized in February 2022 after a minor stroke but had recently had no health problems. Five times presidential candidate, out of politics after the end of his European mandate in 2019, Jean-Marie Le Pen continued to comment regularly on current French politics despite being now out of the party, which with his daughter Marine at the top decreed it expulsion in 2015.