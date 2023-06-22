France Italy streaming and live TV: where to see the match

FRANCE ITALY STREAMING TV – This evening, Thursday 22 June 2023, at 8.45 pm France and Italy will compete at the Cluj Arena in Cluj for the debut match in the 2023 Under-21 European Championships, the 24th edition of the tournament which will be played in Romania and Georgia from Wednesday June 21st to Saturday July 8th. Where to see France Italy live tv or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Here is all the information in detail:

On TV

The match between France and Italy will be visible unencrypted and completely free and in HD on Rai 1. The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Thursday 22 June 2023. Extensive pre and post match forecasts with interviews to the protagonists and expert comments.

France Italy live streaming

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the France Italy match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and matches broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone. Then there are many other sites that will broadcast the match in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. To recap:

Match: France-Italy

France-Italy Date: Thursday 22 June 2023

Thursday 22 June 2023 Hours: 20.45

20.45 TV channel: Rai 1

Rai 1 Streams: RaiPlay

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to watch the match between France and Italy, but what are the likely line-ups for the match? Here they are:

FRANCE (4-3-3): Meslier; Diakité, Badé, Kalulu, Nkounkou; K. Thuram, Caqueret, Le Fee; Cherki, Wahi, Gouiri.

ITALY (3-5-2) Carnesecchi; Lovato, Scalvini, Okoli; Udogie, Miretti, Rovella, Tonali, Cambiaso; Cambiaghi, Columbus.

Up for grabs (also) the Olympics

The Under-21 European Championship is also raffling off passes for the Paris 2024 Olympics: in addition to France, which has qualified by right as host country, three other national teams will be admitted (excluding England, which cannot qualify for the Games). Should France reach the semi-finals, the other three semi-finalists would automatically qualify for Paris 2024. If, on the other hand, Les Bleus do not place among the top 4 of the European Championship, the two finalist teams would qualify for the Olympics plus the winner of the Olympic playoff between the two defeated semi-finalists, which would be played on Friday 7 July at 9 pm or Saturday 8 July at 3 pm Bucharest.