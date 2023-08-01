The governments of France, Italy and Spain reported on August 1 the start of the evacuation of their compatriots, due to security concerns after the coup. Tensions are growing especially between Paris and Niamey, after the coup military junta accused Emmanuel Macron’s government of allegedly planning an attack to free the ousted president and after hundreds of supporters of the Nigerian Army protested in front of the French embassy and tried to break into the place by force.

France is trying to keep its citizens and those of other European nations in Niger safe. After six days of tensions due to the coup against President Mohamed BazoumParis begins this Tuesday, August 1, the evacuation of its compatriots.

The emergency measure comes for security reasons and after the military junta that took power on July 26 ceased commercial flights.

“Taking into account the situation in Niamey, the violence against our embassy the day before yesterday and the fact that the airspace is closed and our citizens cannot leave by their own means, France is preparing the evacuation of its citizens and European citizens who wish to leave. the country,” the French Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement.

As part of the preparations, the French authorities asked the hundreds of people estimated to be evacuated not to carry more than one small bag.

Meanwhile, in hotels in the capital, French citizens and other European nations, including some who have been working in the African country for years, were packing their bags awaiting news on where and when the evacuation would take place.

“My work is not over, I hope the situation ends and one day soon we can return… This happened very quickly and no one saw it coming. I was very surprised,” said a former French military officer who now trains the Niger Army as a civilian and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Niger’s borders have been closed to commercial flights since the military toppled Bazoum and his democratically elected government, in the seventh military takeover of West and Central Africa in less than three years.

It is a situation that “leaves our compatriots unable to leave the country by their own means,” added the Foreign Ministry and its head, Minister Catherine Colonna, pointed out in recent hours that the “necessary agreements” are in force to evacuate citizens who wish to leave Niger.

Security concerns grow

The coup unleashed protests by supporters of the Nigerian Army against France.

The decision to carry out the evacuations was made after hundreds of protesters in favor of the military coup protested and attacked the French embassy in Niamey last Sunday, while burning French flags and waving Russian banners. In addition, they tried to enter the diplomatic headquarters by force.

Before the overflow, the Police fired bursts of tear gas and the Government of Emmanuel Macron warned with a forceful response in case they attacked the embassy, ​​its employees or its interests in the Sahel nation.

Pro-coup protesters hold a flag and several banners reading “Down with France and its allies,” “Down with imperialism.” In Niamey, Niger, on July 30, 2023. © Reuters/Stringer

Anti-French sentiment is growing as Moscow increases its influence in the region. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary Russian group, welcomed the coup in Niger last week and assured that his forces are available to restore order. So far, Niger has been the only country in the Sahel without the presence of the Russian paramilitary group, and has instead allowed the transfer of French troops.

A situation that could change, given the background in the rest of the Sahel countries, which in recent years have come under the control of military juntas, allied to Russia.

Paris has had troops in the Sahel for a decade to help fight violent Islamist and radical groups. Since the beginning of this year, he has supported around 1,500 soldiers in Niger, one of his last partners in central Africa after his forces had to withdraw from neighboring Mali.

The ousted Nigerian government, the only democratically elected government in the nation, had been a key ally in operations against affiliate groups of al Qaeda and the self-styled Islamic State, which have sown terror and violence in the area for years.

However, part of the Nigerien citizens want France, of which Niger was a colony, to stop intervening in their internal affairs.

This undated photo provided by the French military shows Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group boarding a helicopter in northern Mali. File image. © AP

France’s foreign minister told local television that the protest outside her country’s embassy and subsequent allegations that Paris allegedly fired into the crowd “have all the usual ingredients of destabilization, Russian-African style.”

On Monday, July 31, andhe Colonel of the Army of Niger, Amadou Abdramane, one of the soldiers who participated in the coup, He raised tensions when he accused the Macron government of planning attacks to try to free the democratically elected president, who is being held in the presidential palace. Accusation that was categorically rejected by Colonna, in an interview with France 24.

Niger is the world’s seventh-largest producer of uranium, the radioactive metal widely used for nuclear power and cancer treatment, both serving Russia and the West.

Italy and Spain also announce the evacuations of their citizens

Before the security concerns, the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, assured in the last hours that the authorities of his country organize a special flight to repatriate its citizens from the Nigerien capital.

“The Italian government has decided to offer our fellow citizens in Niamey the opportunity to leave the city on a special flight to Italy,” Tajani posted on the X messaging platform, formerly known as Twitter.

However, the minister noted that his country’s embassy in Niamey will continue to function and that its ambassador was returning to Niger from Rome, where she attended the UN Food Systems summit last week.

“Italy wants to make political and diplomatic mediation efforts,” Tajani added.

Germany, for its part, urged its citizens to accept an offer from the French authorities to join their evacuation flights on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that our French colleagues have offered, within the limits of available capacity, to take German citizens on board their flights from Niger,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement, advising “all German citizens in Niamey to accept this offer”.

Coup supporters set fire to the ruling party headquarters, as hundreds more gather outside the National Assembly, in Niamey, the capital of Niger, on July 27, 2023. AFP – –

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of Spain reported that it is preparing to evacuate by air more than 70 compatriots that it has located in Niger.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry indicated that staff from its embassy headquarters have been in contact with Spanish residents and visitors there to coordinate the operation.

However, and after citing security reasons, Madrid did not confirm whether it will send its own plane or if its citizens would be evacuated on aircraft from another European Union allied country.

With Reuters and AP