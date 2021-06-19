The 31-year-old Italian woman, hit in Paris by a scooter on which there were two girls, died after three days. The Parisien reported this, while the RTL broadcaster reported that the prosecutor of the capital, after opening an investigation for “voluntary murder aggravated by the escape”, appealed to witnesses to contribute to the research of the two girls.





Miriam, originally from Capalbio, was returning home from the Italian restaurant where she worked in rue Grégoire de Tours, when she was run over on June 14 by the two girls on a scooter, who didn’t stop to help her after Miriam hit her head. to the sidewalk.

The 31-year-old died in the night between Wednesday ‘and last Thursday: rescued in the street, where she was in cardiac arrest, she had been subjected to heart massage for 30 minutes. When her heart started beating again, but in a state of unconsciousness, she was transferred to the hospital of la Pitié-Salpêtrière, where the doctors who had treated her had called themselves “many pessimists”, a source told the newspaper.