The French justice issued an international arrest warrant against Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan, as part of an investigation into abuse of social goods and money laundering, the Public Ministry said on Friday (22).

The Franco-Lebanese-Brazilian executive has lived in Beirut since making a spectacular escape from Japan in 2019.

If the arrest order is carried out, Ghosn will be presented directly to an investigating judge in Nanterre, in the Paris region, who will notify him of the investigation.

The French court is investigating payments of almost 15 million euros ($16.3 million) considered suspicious between the Renault-Nissan alliance and the French automaker’s Oman distributor, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA).

The investigating judge in Nanterre issued five international arrest warrants, which in addition to Ghosn affect “the current owners or executives of the Omani company SBA”.

“This order is very surprising because the investigating judge and the prosecutor of Nanterre know perfectly well that Carlos Ghosn, who has always cooperated with justice, has a judicial ban on leaving Lebanese territory,” said Jean Tamalet, one of the former’s lawyers. CEO of Nissan, who works for the King and Spalding office.

As part of the investigation, the Nanterre magistrates traveled twice to Beirut.

