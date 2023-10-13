Measure was taken after the death of a teacher at a school in the city of Arras; Macron had spoken of measures to increase security

The Prime Minister of France, Elisabeth Bornedeclared this Friday (October 13, 2023) that the country is in alert emergency response to an attack. The measure was taken after a man to break into earlier a school in the city of Arras, in northern France, killed a teacher and left 3 other people injured. The French government treats the case as terrorism.

According to the radio network RFIthe government’s determination makes it possible to reinforce security in strategic locations and facilitates the mobilization of financial resources in an exceptional way, if necessary.



“Given the current context and the terrorist attack in Arras, I decided to raise the stance of the [sistema] Vigipirate at the highest level of attack emergency”, wrote the prime minister

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told the local press that he had no doubt that the attack that killed one person in Arras was linked to the war between the extremist group Hamas and Israel. Spoke in “extremely negative environment” in France.

In speech on Thursday (12.Oct), President Emmanuel Macron had indicated stronger security measures in schools and places of worship and culture. He spoke of extra mobilization of around 10,000 police officers.