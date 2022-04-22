The French court issued an international arrest warrant against the former president of Nissan and Renault, the Brazilian Carlos Ghosn. THE Wall Street Journal reported that the charges are for abuse of corporate assets and money laundering.

The former CEO is suspected of embezzling nearly 15 million euros from Renault through a car dealership in Oman. A spokesperson for the businessman told the US newspaper that “this is a surprise” and that Ghosn “always cooperated with the French authorities”.

Ghosn should have been tried in Tokyo for embezzlement. But he fled Japan on December 29, 2019 hiding inside a stereo equipment box. The box was placed on a bullet train that left Tokyo for Osaka, where a private plane was waiting for him to travel to Turkey. In Istanbul, the former executive boarded another flight bound for Lebanon.

Ghosh has Lebanese, Brazilian and French citizenship. Lebanon does not extradite its citizens, and the former CEO was allowed to remain in the country.

Carlos Ghosn was arrested in 2018 in the city of Tokyo, accused of financial irregularities. He was on probation, awaiting trial, when he fled Japan. The former executive denies the allegations.