A 15-year-old girl disappeared from the small town of Plaine in Northern France on Saturday morning: she was going to the station to take a train to Strasbourg to meet her boyfriend, she was seen on the way to the station, but then disappeared into thin air . Shortly after her disappearance, the phone stopped ringing.

Her name is Lina and she has never boarded the train, as far as has been ascertained. The route that the girl usually takes to the station is approximately three kilometers long. She had to do it all on foot and then get on the train. The alarm went off at 2pm on Saturday and the family is very worried.

The path that the young woman takes to go to the station crosses a part of the woods and in this period hunting is also open. The fear of an accident is great. The ponds in the area of ​​the route are also being searched.