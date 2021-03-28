Sunday, March 28, 2021
France is witnessing an increase in the number of Corona patients in intensive care

by admin
March 28, 2021
in World
0


A medical staff treats a patient with corona in France

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France rose on Saturday to its highest level this year, adding to pressure to impose new restrictions that President Emmanuel Macron says may be needed.
Data from the French Ministry of Health showed that 4,791 patients are being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units.
The numbers are approaching a peak recorded in mid-November during the second wave of the virus, although last spring saw a peak of more than 7,000 when France imposed its first lockdown.
The government’s commitment to keep schools open has been questioned due to the high number of cases among students and opposition from teachers threatening to withdraw.
Macron last week defended his decision not to impose a third general lockdown, but said further restrictions may be needed.

Source: Agencies

