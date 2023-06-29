“I arrived in Mongolia, a democracy three times the size of France, sandwiched between China and Russia,” Colonna said in a tweet.

She added that France and Mongolia share “a partnership that strengthens the sovereignty and strategic independence of our two countries.”

The visit is an extension of President Emmanuel Macron’s visit last month, a diplomatic official told reporters.

At the time, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Mongolia had agreed to provide his country with the vital minerals it needs, as part of its transition to a less carbon-dependent economy, during the first visit by a French president to the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar.

“Mongolia is full of resources that are not sufficiently exploited and not all identified,” he added.

He added that France “has many projects under implementation, including a large project aimed at investing in uranium mines,” referring to a project for the French nuclear company Urano that has not yet been approved by the Mongolian government.

The value of the project is estimated at “more than one billion euros”, and “it will allow the extraction of a large amount of uranium” and “strengthen France’s strategic independence,” according to the official.

He explained that “Urano aims to make it a model for sustainable and responsible investment” in an area that is “traditionally” associated with pollution, in addition to harming the environment and the living conditions of the local population.

According to the diplomatic source, the project “progressed well,” adding that “an agreement is under negotiation, and the goal is to reach a result next fall.”

He cited a “tight schedule” for a major project that “deserves to be presented at the highest level” in government.

Colonna will meet Mongolia’s president and foreign minister on Friday. On Thursday, she will participate in a meeting of foreign ministers on the issue of women’s diplomacy and women’s rights, organized by Mongolia in cooperation with France and Germany, according to the French Foreign Ministry.