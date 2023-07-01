Dina Mahmoud, Agencies (Paris, London)

French President Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday that additional security forces will be deployed to control the riots taking place in various parts of France, in the wake of the killing of a boy, who was shot dead by a policeman, who was charged with premeditated murder.

Macron shortened his participation in a European summit in Brussels to return to Paris to chair a ministerial crisis cell meeting after violent protests for the third night in a row. In a speech he delivered during the meeting with members of his government, he said that the Interior Ministry would work to mobilize “additional means” to deal with the protests, denouncing the “unacceptable exploitation of the incident,” and called on social media platforms to delete “sensitive” riot scenes.

He added that there is “an unacceptable exploitation of the death of a teenage boy, which we all deplore, as this period should be a period of solidarity and respect,” and the fabricators condemned “pure acts of violence that are unjustified and illegal.”

Macron welcomed the “quick and appropriate” response of the police, and announced that the Interior Ministry would deploy “additional resources,” saying, “The decision has been taken to cancel many celebrations and gatherings in the most sensitive circles.”

He said, “It is clear that the situation we are living in is the result of organized, violent and armed groups at times, and we condemn them and stop them and they will be brought to justice. However, there are also a large number of young people. A third of those arrested last night are young people, and some of them are very young.” And the main social media platforms to have a “responsible spirit”.

Yesterday morning, Prime Minister Elizabeth Born met with a number of ministers, and denounced in a tweet what she considered “unacceptable and unexcusable” actions.

In response to a question during a press conference about the possibility of resorting to imposing a state of emergency, Bourne said, “We are studying all possibilities, prioritizing the restoration of the republican system on all French lands.”

Riots, including the vandalism of public administration headquarters, looting and sporadic skirmishes on Thursday night, shook many cities in the Paris region, after the charge of premeditated murder and the imprisonment of the policeman who killed a seventeen-year-old teenager during a traffic check after he refused to stop last Tuesday in Nanterre near the capital. French.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanan announced that 875 people were arrested on Thursday night, while close sources said that a large number of those arrested were between the ages of 14 and 18.

The ministry also announced that 249 policemen were injured in the riots, and none of the police and gendarmerie personnel were seriously injured.

In turn, the United Nations called on France to address the problems of racism and racial discrimination among the security forces. The incident of the murder of teenager Nael, whose full name has not yet been revealed, led to the transformation of the French capital, overnight, from a city witnessing the activities of a music festival, which is held annually, to celebrate the arrival of the summer season, to a scene of violent and bloody battles and confrontations, which some described as unprecedented. .

On the walls of buildings in many of the city’s streets, phrases condemning the killing of the 17-year-old boy were written, in light of the expression of many boys and adolescents’ anger at what they considered excessive force, which the police resorted to in dealing with him, during a traffic check they subjected them to. In the Nanterre region near Paris, it ended with him being shot, which took his life after he refused to comply with the orders of the security men, according to official data.

Observers, who spoke to the British weekly “The New European” periodical concerned with European affairs, indicated that the recent incident fuels the climate of polarization and anxiety in popular and political circles in France. It also raises doubts that the authorities there will be able to contain the situation anytime soon, especially after the violence continued for several days, which forced the security forces to mobilize tens of thousands of their personnel, in different parts of the country. The observers said that the continuous arrests, which have included hundreds of people so far, also ignite the anger of social segments that are usually described as marginalized, whether in Paris or in other French cities, which threatens to continue clashes and riots, despite the judicial authorities charging the policeman with premeditated murder. Who shot Nael, and kept him in detention.