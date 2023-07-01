Home page politics

Split

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (r) and French President Emmanuel Macron take part in a commemoration ceremony. (Archive) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

French President Macron is coming to Germany for three days on Sunday. In the run-up to his state visit, a survey revealed that many Germans see France as their number one ally.

Berlin – France is the most important partner country for the Germans – but only just ahead of the USA. According to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, 40 percent see neighboring France as their number one ally. On the other hand, 37 percent say that the United States of America is Germany’s most important partner. 4 percent see Italy ahead, 3 percent each for Great Britain and Poland. 13 percent say that another country apart from these five is the most important partner country for Germany.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will be on a three-day state visit to Germany on Sunday. On Tuesday he will give a keynote speech in front of the Frauenkirche in Dresden on Franco-German relations, which were last seen as ailing due to differences in the areas of energy and defense.

However, 46 percent of those surveyed rate the relationship between the two countries as good or very good. 39 percent think they are mediocre and only 6 percent think they are bad or very bad. A large majority of 68 percent believe that relations should be further developed, while only 14 percent are against.

A clear majority of 60 percent still considers Germany and France to be the “motor of the European Union”. 19 percent do not think the statement is correct. 21 percent do not provide any information. dpa