Today, Friday, the French health authorities recommended that “not only give one dose” of the vaccine against Covid-19 to people “who have previously been infected” with the virus, becoming the first country to issue such a recommendation.

The Supreme Health Authority says in its recommendation, which is still supposed to gain approval from the government, that people who have recovered from Covid-19 “have already developed an immune memory during infection. Thus, a single dose will play a reminder role. ”

On the other hand, the authority recommended waiting “a period of more than three months” after infection, “and it is advisable six months” before receiving this single dose.

“So far, no country has decided clearly on vaccinating people with a single dose of Covid-19 before vaccination,” she said.

In recent days, this solution has been addressed in several studies conducted in the United States and Italy that have not yet been evaluated by other scientists.

In addition to the health benefits, the researchers who conducted the research indicated that giving a single dose to people who previously had the disease could allow doses to be saved in the context of supply shortages.

The French government generally follows the recommendations of the Supreme Health Authority. But it considered at the end of January that the time limit between the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine could not be increased, contrary to the recommendation issued days before that by the Supreme Committee.

The health authorities are very much betting on progress in the vaccination campaign to cope with a fragile epidemic situation on a long road ahead: As of Thursday, 2,135.33 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine in France, of whom 535,775 had received two doses.

Since the start of the epidemic, 3,4 million cases have been recorded in France. But it is likely that more people were infected with the virus during the first wave when tests were not widely available.

The three vaccines currently licensed in the European Union are Pfizer / Biontec, Moderna and AstraZeneca / Oxford. They require two doses to be fully effective in people who have never had the disease.

The European Medicines Agency is currently studying the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.