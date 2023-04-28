ZIn order to curb social fraud, the French government no longer wants to transfer social benefits to non-European bank accounts. Budget minister Gabriel Attal announced on radio station Europe 1 that this would be the end of July 1st. He justified the move by saying that “European banks guarantee us the identity of the person behind the account much better than certain bank accounts abroad”.

The planned package of measures also includes stricter residence conditions for receiving social benefits such as child benefit, basic security RSA or Aspa, the so-called solidarity allowance for pensioners with low income. In future, instead of six months, you will have to stay in France for nine months in order to be entitled to benefits. Attal announced that steps would also be taken against tax fraud.

There are only estimates of the extent of social benefit fraud. However, it is undisputed that the annual damage is in the billions, as a report published by the French Court of Auditors in 2020 shows. Sometimes it’s about unreported deaths, where the relatives continue to claim transfer payments, sometimes about forged documents.

The debate flared up again last year

Rhetorically, the French government has already shifted up a gear. “Our compatriots are fed up with seeing that people can claim help, send them back to the Maghreb or elsewhere, even though they are not entitled to it,” Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire recently told BFM TV. The welfare state is not there for that. France traditionally has many immigrants from the Maghreb countries.







The political left reacted with outrage. “Dear Muslim fellow citizens or those who come from the Maghreb like me, get ready,” said Moroccan-born left-wing populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon. He spoke of a diversionary maneuver. “Racial prejudice” is being mobilized to cover up the fact that social fraud is mainly committed by employers and that tax fraud is much higher, said Socialist Party First Secretary Olivier Faure.

In Germany, too, there have been political attempts to limit social benefits for foreigners. The reason for this is the controversial assumption that the German welfare state in particular has a special pull effect, also within the EU. The debate flared up again last year in connection with the distribution of Ukrainian refugees in the EU. However, it was about improved social services.

The ECJ saw this as a violation

The traffic light coalition had decided that refugees from Ukraine should immediately receive basic security, today’s citizen’s income. Initially, they initially received lower benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. In principle, third-country nationals who are not employed only receive citizen benefits after a waiting period of three months, provided that the other requirements for receiving social benefits are met.