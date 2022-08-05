The beluga whale was spotted on Wednesday and monitored by rescue teams with drones, but it was almost immobile on Thursday and stranded between two areas of the river, said Isabelle Dorlet-Busay, the official in charge of the administration of the province of Eure.

Drone footage showed the whale slowly swimming with its body directly under the water and rising to breathe.

It is not yet clear why the whale got so far from its original habitat, tens of kilometers away in a crowded waterway, to go almost half way towards Paris.

The local fire department, which monitors the whale, said the priority now is to assess its health before considering whether to intervene.

In late May, a sick whale died of natural causes after being separated from his family and traveling dozens of miles to the Seine River, after attempts to guide him back to sea failed.

A month later, another 10 meter long whale, believed to be a minke whale, was spotted in the Seine.