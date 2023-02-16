The French elite are finding it difficult to herald a turning point in their relationship with Russia. Germany and France could learn from each other in this regard.

France’s political elite had a similarly positive attitude towards Russia as those in Germany. Here, in 2006, French President Jacques Chirac presented his French counterpart Vladimir Putin with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. Image: AP

BSo far, the Ukraine war and the role of Russia have been relatively uncontroversial in the French media. Sure, there were individual statements that stood out, but overall the country seemed to indulge in a lukewarm sympathy for Ukraine, which was reflected in low refugee admission rates as well as in consistent but very manageable arms deliveries. Even if one takes into account the greater geographical and spiritual distance to Eastern Europe, it seemed less and less cleared up and finally became suspect.

Current background research now gives an idea of ​​how this slack consensus can be explained. The historian Hélène Carrère d’Encausse, perpetual secretary (the generic masculine is important to her) of the Académie française since 1999, caught the eye of the debaters early on: in an interview published on February 23, 2022, she claimed that Vladimir Putin would never leave Ukraine attack – which he did, as is well known, the following morning. In 1978, Carrère d’Encausse, daughter of a Georgian mother and a Russian-German father, predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union. It was not surprising that she spoke of Putin sympathy, after all she has met the Russian president several times and honored him in 2003 with a reception at the Institut de France, which brings together the national academies of France.