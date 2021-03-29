France is stepping up pressure on Lebanese officials to form a government

France, on Monday, stepped up its pressure on Lebanese officials to form a new government necessary for the country to obtain international aid.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned senior Lebanese officials that the European Union is currently studying ways to exert pressure on those who stand behind obstructing a solution to the political and economic crisis in the country.

The French Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that Le Drian spoke to President Michel Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to clarify his position.

Differences have prevented the formation of a new government since the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government on August 10, 2020.

Hariri was assigned, last October, to form the government. But he has not yet been able to do so.

The International Monetary Fund says that the formation of a new Lebanese government with a clear mandate is necessary to implement economic reforms that take the country out of its financial crisis.