Paris (dpa)

The French national team continued its start at the start of the qualifying campaign for the European Football Championship “Euro 2024” scheduled in Germany, and defeated its Irish host 1-0.

And at the “Aviva” stadium in Dublin, the French national team won the match with a single goal scored by Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard in the 50th minute. The second round competitions, to lead the second group with six points.

The Dutch national team regained some balance after the heavy defeat in the first round, and defeated Gibraltar 3-0, to get its first three points in the group.

The Dutch national team finished the first half ahead with a single goal scored by Memphis Depay, Spanish player Atletico Madrid, in the 23. th minute. The 51st minute of the match witnessed the expulsion of Liam Walker from the ranks of the Gibraltar national team.