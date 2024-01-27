One hundred years after the black and white Olympic Games of 1924, France is risking its image in six months with the 2024 edition (July 26 to August 11), which will take place in a particularly tense international context.

“For ten years we have been working hard to make France dazzle and welcome the world. “I know we will be prepared,” promised the president of the organizing committee, the three-time Olympic champion in canoeing. Tony Estanguetwho considers this event “the main universal moment.”

The promise of postcard Olympic Games with venues in the center of Paris (Eiffel Tower, Place de la Concorde, Les Invalides, Pont Alexandre III or the Seine River) is spectacular, but the organizational challenge is also colossal.

Since Paris was commissioned to host 2024, in September 2017, crises in the world have been taking place in a particular obstacle course.

The pandemic of covid-19 It delayed certain projects and then the war in Ukraine raised the bill for both the organizing committee of the games and the company in charge of building the Olympic infrastructure (Solideo).

The Olympic Village, which after the Games will be converted into homes and offices, will be ready on time. The keys to this new neighborhood, located in Saint-Denis (northern outskirts of Paris), must be handed over to the committee at the beginning of March.





Will the organizers make these Olympic Games “a space for celebration and peace“, as they had proposed? The questions do not have answers for now.

Russian and Ukrainian athletes will meet in Paris. In December, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided that in some disciplines there can be athletes Russians and Belarusians. Of course, they will only participate in individual events and under the neutral flag, as long as they meet a series of conditions. Consequently, there will be no competition for teams of both nationalities, any demonstration in support of the invasion will have consequences and athletes who had ties to the military forces were not given a place.

Finally, the IOC will not play the anthem or raise the flags of Russia and Belarus at the opening or when an athlete from those countries wins and receives a medal. The event, so far, will feature eight Russian and three Belarusian athletes, which will be a presence merely testimonial.

“These humiliating conditions, without a flag or anthem, are unacceptable for us,” he said. Irina Viner, the head of Russian gymnastics, upon learning of the IOC's decision. Other voices in the country accuse the organization of promoting the politicization of the sports event.

In response, the Kremlin chose to organize its own international “games” and for September of this year it is convening the International Friendship Gamesin which the IOC is recommending not to participate.

Apart from Russia, Israel, which has been at war against Hamas since October 2023, deploying a counteroffensive that has claimed the lives of more than 22,000 Palestinians, will also be present, as assured by the president of the Israeli Olympic Committee, Yaël Arad, in an interview with AFP.

This confirmation was made after the Palestinian Olympic Committee asked Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, for action on Israel, which, he says, has ignored any international law on humanitarian principles. Likewise, they expressed concerns about their participation in “stopping all forms of sports activities in Palestine” due to the war and the mobilization impediments they have had and asked the IOC to intervene to exert influence and end the conflict.

In addition to the Palestinian requests, the Israeli Committee expressed concerns for the safety of its delegation, recalling the 1972 Munich Olympics, when 11 Israeli athletes were taken hostage by Palestinian extremists demanding the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israel. In the rescue attempt, the athletes, five attackers and a German police officer died.

The cohabitation between Israeli and Arab athletes It will surely be one of the issues of special monitoring during the Games.

Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas are the two major conflicts that are still ongoing and that undoubtedly set the pace in terms of security, in an event that attracts global attention and where each camera will also scrutinize every gesture, word or look.

Risks in opening



Another major organizational challenge will be the opening ceremony, on July 26, which for the first time will be outside a stadium.

It is planned to be throughout six kilometers on the Seine River, with the parade of delegations in boats. With everyone watching that moment, the security perimeter and police deployment are a real puzzle to avoid incidents.

The French authorities are especially concerned about this event, especially after the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October and after a series of events that call into question security in the country. Among them is the murder of a teacher in Arras (northern France with Jewish and Muslim influence) in front of his school at the hands of a young Russian and the knife attack on a tourist near the Eiffel Tower by a alleged extremist Islamist.

In the event of threats, “the concept will be adapted,” stressed in January Michel Cadot, interministerial delegate for the Olympic Games, who ruled out for now the idea of ​​a 'plan B', evoked by the president. Emmanuel Macron and centered on the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Authorized by the latest Olympic law in 2022, the new so-called “smart” cameras will scan the center of Paris.

He Rugby World Cup in September and October 2023 was an organizational success for France, but many still have in their minds the disaster of the soccer Champions League final in 2022, where access problems caused chaos that even forced the time to be moved back. of the party.

A challenge in transportation



“Everyone wants this to work, everyone is working hard to make it that way,” says Estanguet.

The mayor of Paris, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, has however publicly shared his concern about the transportation system, which in itself generates problems on a daily basis. The challenge for her will be to present to the world a welcoming, clean city with a Seine with a valid water quality for the planned tests.

To avoid a social conflict, there are negotiations in the police, transport and hospitals, to compensate for postponed vacation days and overtime.

In the final stretch towards the Olympic Games, an element of political distraction also appears, the European elections scheduled for early June, just a few weeks before the opening.

With “uncertain economic prospects” and “a tense political context,” as the new French prime minister noted, Gabriel Attalthe last stretch towards the XXXIII Olympic Games in history is winding.

The work ahead

Six months before the Paris Olympic Games, the organization still has work to do to ensure a smooth development of the event, with security and transportation among the main challenges.

Parisians are skeptical about the ability of their transport network to accommodate up to 800,000 additional users expected, especially when metro and bus lines often register delays or incidents.

“We have the firm intention of continuing to improve progressively in 2024” ahead of the Games, the head of the Paris public transport operator (RATP), former Prime Minister Jean Castex, told AFP, appealing to the “spirit of Coubertain” and to “teamwork”.

Dozens of people from the RATP and the public railway company, SNCF, carefully study the competition schedules to predict the frequency of transport and distribute the flow of passengers.

The transport offer in the Paris region will increase by 15 percent during the Olympic event. The expansion works on metro line 14 between the Olympic Village and the orly airport They should finish in June.

Safety alert



The alert level in France has been at “attack urgency” since the murder of a teacher by a young Russian on October 13 in Arras (north), a fact that they described as an Islamist attack, and will remain at a high level during the Games .

Security is a crucial issue, especially during the opening ceremony that leaves the closed stadiums to welcome thousands of people along the Seine River. In Paris, the police prefecture established strict security perimeters in December and circulation will be limited around the Olympic sites and the Seine.

The organizers hope to have between 17,000 and 22,000 agents of private security to control the Olympic sites and fan areas, but there are doubts about whether there will be enough troops. Last week, the army chief of staff, Pierre Schill, indicated that almost 20,000 soldiers will be mobilized for the Games, about 5,000 more than reported so far.

Labor negotiations

The Olympic Games coincide with the summer school holidays, so the authorities have been negotiating for months to ensure that employees in key sectors such as health, transport or the police are in their jobs.

Although some sectors, such as air traffic controllers, have already reached an agreement, in others it has not yet been closed, such as the police who ask for “Olympic bonuses” under penalty of not being present. “Without exceptional measures, without prior agreement, the Olympic Games will be held without us,” warned the leader of the Alliance police union, Fabien Vanhemelryck.

After reaching an agreement on Paris hospital workers, negotiations were reopened. Discussions are also ongoing at the RATP and at the SNCF.

Doubts about the venues



Uncertainty loomed for several weeks over the surf competition in Tahiti (island in French Polynesia), but the installation of the judges' tower in Teahupo'o seems to take place despite the opposition of a part of the population, concerned about its environmental impact.

Doubts also hang over the headquarters of Chateauroux (central France), which will host the shooting events after a change of location, and its hotel capacity.

CYRIL TOUAUX and DÉBORAH CLAUDE

