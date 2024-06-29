Paris (Union, agencies)

France is preparing for the first round of early legislative elections scheduled to be held today, Sunday, which are crucial in forming the next government and determining the country’s political directions.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for these early elections after he dissolved Parliament after the historic victory achieved by the far-right party by more than 31 percent in the recent European elections. France has witnessed intense competition between various political parties, as each of them seeks to win the largest possible number of seats in the French National Assembly, the French Parliament, which number 577 seats in these elections, which are held in two rounds today, Sunday and next July 7.

About 49 million voters were invited to renew the National Assembly with all its 577 deputies.

These elections come in a politically charged atmosphere. At the forefront is the far-right party, led by the head of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, which won first place with 31.8% in the last European elections, where it was able to garner great popularity recently.

While the camp of President Emmanuel Macron, whose campaign is led by current Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, is working hard to reduce the gap between him and the left-wing coalition for fear of the extreme right sweeping the political scene in France and Europe.

During the campaign, Attal revealed that their plan includes doubling the military budget by 2030, banning social media for those under 15, and addressing issues of immigration, security, youth, and environmental change.

He said, “To confront the challenge of global warming, the majority wants an environment that targets everyone,” stressing that he supports the development of the nuclear sector to achieve a carbon-neutral economy by building 14 new nuclear reactors.

Regarding the most important issues on the European scene, which is immigration, Attal said, “Thanks to the European reform of asylum law, detention centers were opened on Europe’s external borders to examine the situation of migrants before they reach our lands.”

On the far-right side, candidate Bardella stressed that if he became prime minister, he would “reimpose the rule of law,” considering the issue of immigration “the main issue that shakes our identities.”

Recent local opinion polls showed that the “National Rally” is at the forefront and is expected to obtain 35 percent of the votes, followed by the “New Popular Front,” which includes left-wing parties, which is expected to obtain 27 percent, while President Macron’s camp comes after them with 20 percent. percent of the total votes.