The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that prepares an operation to evacuate between 500 and 600 French citizens in Niger by the deterioration of the security situation since the coup.

Without specifying a specific date, the ministry said that the evacuation of civilians from Niamey will take place “quickly.”

In an interview broadcast on Monday night, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reiterated her country’s calls for the reinstatement of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and He denied the accusations of the Nigerien military coup leaders that France would be preparing a military intervention.

He also stressed that it is “possible” that Russia tries to take “profit” from the crisis, but he avoided blaming Moscow for the coup and attributed it to “an opportunistic action” of a high military position.

(Do not stop reading: The Army of Niger, in Africa, overthrows the president and closes the borders).

France, the former colonial power of Niger, has a contingent of 1,500 soldiers in that African country to support that country in the fight against jihadism and strong interests in the sector of the uranium mining with which it feeds its crucial nuclear power plants.

Last Sunday, during a demonstration called in support of the coup leaders, several hundred people violently protested in front of the French embassy in the capital of Niger.

In response, the government of President Emmanuel Macron strongly warned that it would act “immediately and decisively” if there were attacks against its interests.

(Also: Uncertainty in Niger: Gunmen block the entrance to the Presidential Palace).

This Monday, the Élysée pointed out that Macron has spoken on several occasions with Bazoum, and with his predecessor who is acting as a mediator, in addition to the leaders of other countries in the region, within a long series of contacts in search of a solution to the crisis in Niger, a country located in West Africa.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO