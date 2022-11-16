The maneuvers will focus on waging a major conflict against an unspecified foreign country, according to Yves Metair, commander of the troop deployment unit of the French Joint Staff.

The exercises will come on the impact of the war in Ukraine, which broke out in February of this year.

“The geopolitical context justifies these exercises,” Metayer said, but added that the plan had been in preparation since 2020 and followed a French strategic review published in 2017.

He explained that the review indicated “the necessity to prepare for a major conflict” after nearly two decades of fighting asymmetric wars, most of them with groups, not states, such as terrorists.

He added that the exercises, which he called “Orion”, will include European countries in NATO, namely Germany, Britain, Belgium, Italy and Spain, in addition to the United States.

Between late February and early May, 7,000 military personnel will take part in exercises that include naval operations in the Mediterranean, an amphibious operation and an airlift in southern France.

This stage will simulate an intervention in a country undermined by the activities of militias, and a neighbor of a powerful nuclear state that fuels unrest.

From mid-April to early May, the soldiers will take part in a simulated air and land conflict with the powerful country, involving the deployment of up to 12,000 troops in northern France.

Orion will include land, sea, air and space components, as well as electronic warfare and civilian operations such as first aid and transportation, according to Metair.