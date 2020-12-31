PARIS (dpa-AFX) – With a curfew at night and a high police presence, France is preparing for the start of the new year. A total of 132,000 emergency services were on duty, among other things, to check compliance with the curfew, wrote France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Twitter. In some French departments, the sale of alcohol is also prohibited or restricted due to the corona pandemic.

Originally, the current curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., as well as on Christmas Eve, should be suspended on New Year’s Eve. However, the government refrained from easing. Private meetings at home are possible on New Year’s Eve. But you should stick to a maximum of six adults.

As Stanislas Gaudon of the Alliance police union told the French broadcaster Franceinfo, the number of emergency services is higher than ever. They’ll hunt down some secret celebrations. Those who organize such festivals risk sanctions./rbo/DP/he