From: Laura May

In France, the left-wing coalition prevented the shift to the right. Bodo Ramelow is nevertheless skeptical about a similar scenario after the state elections in Thuringia.

Erfurt – According to polls, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) strongest force in Thuringia after the state elections in SeptemberThe Left Party under Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow is likely to lose its claim to government in the eastern German state. In the 2019 elections, the left With 31 percent of the vote, it emerged as the clear winner ahead of the AfD with 23.4 percent.

Despite the gloomy forecasts, Ramelow sees no possibility of setting up a left-wing alliance based on the French model in Germany. “I am of course honoured that you trust me to forge such an alliance of several parties. But it is not permitted under German party law,” he replied, according to dpa in response to a question from Tilo Jung at the “Palastrevolution” event in front of 1,700 guests at the Admiralspalast in Berlin.

Ramelow before Thuringian state election about Höcke: “This person wants to make fascism commonplace.”

Ramelow sees the shift to the right in the east before the state elections in Thuringia as a global development that cannot be ignored. “What have you done wrong in Thuringia – that’s too simple for me,” says the left-wing Prime Minister. The situation in Thuringia is particularly scary, however, because Björn Höcke the original player of a fascist party appears as the top candidate.

“We are talking about the core cell that is actually changing the whole of Germany from Thuringia.” The Thuringian AfD-Chairman Höcke is someone who deliberately shouts SA slogans and goes to voters and lets them shout them. He then portrays himself as a victim, said Ramelow. “This person wants to make fascism commonplace.”

Ramelow says ahead of state elections in Thuringia: “I was blackmailed.”

Contrary to his demand not to allow himself to be blackmailed by the AfD, he has already had to accept exactly this. By blocking the judges’ election committee, the AfD forced “us to be unable to appoint judges and prosecutors for almost two years.” That is why he elected an AfD candidate as vice president of the state parliament. Ramelow: “I did not do this out of conviction or because of democratic participation. I was blackmailed.”

In his opinion, the AfD is not interested in a majority, but initially in a third of the seats, “in order to be able to block as many as possible.” Regarding the situation of people with a migration background in Thuringia, Ramelow said that his wife, an Italian, had suggested that they leave the country together. Then Georgia Meloni was elected Italian Prime Minister, “and I asked my wife: OK. So what do we do now?” (lm/dpa)