During their protests, supporters of the military junta in Niger are demanding the withdrawal of French soldiers. © afp

After the military coup in Niger, the junta demands the withdrawal of French soldiers. France enters into difficult negotiations with the new rulers.

Paris/Niamey – France is planning a partial withdrawal of its soldiers from Niger. “The exchange about the withdrawal of some military forces has begun,” said the French Ministry of Defense in Paris. Initially, there were no details on the scope and a timetable. France currently has around 1,500 soldiers stationed in the West African country. The military government in Niger had previously demanded the withdrawal of French soldiers.

“It is important to remember that these troops are there at the request of the Nigerien authorities to support them in the fight against the armed terrorist groups and to carry out training activities,” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna previously told the newspaper Le Monde said. “Today this task can no longer be performed because we are de facto no longer conducting joint operations with the Nigerien armed forces.”

had at the end of July the presidential guard in Niger overthrew the previous president Mohamed Bazoum. The commander of the elite unit, General Abdourahamane Tiani, subsequently proclaimed himself the new ruler and suspended the constitutional order. The junta also ended military cooperation with the former colonial power France. Since then, the French soldiers have stopped supporting the Nigerien armed forces.

For France, which, in line with other Western and African states, does not recognize the new rulers, Niger has recently been an important partner in its Anti-Terrorism in the Sahelafter the military rulers in Mali and Burkina Faso had previously demanded the withdrawal of French troops.

The partial deduction could primarily affect soldiers responsible for maintaining the equipment that is no longer used, including fighter jets, helicopters and drones, the ministry said. Some of the soldiers are stationed at an air base near the capital Niamey, where also the Bundeswehr maintains its own flight operations area. The remaining French soldiers are stationed in Ouallam and Ayorou near the borders of Burkina Faso and Mali.

Relations between Niamey and Paris deteriorated after the former colonial power sided with the ousted president. Most recently, the military withdrew diplomatic immunity from the French ambassador in Niamey and instructed the police to expel the diplomat. However, France has left its ambassador in the country for the time being. (cs/afp/dpa)