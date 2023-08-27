After French President Emmanuel Macron announced in March 2021 the facilitation of access to the secret archives, in December of the same year, France opened its archives related to legal issues and police investigations in Algeria during its war, which extended between November 1, 1954 and December 31, 1966.

However, in practice, access to these documents remains “very difficult” for families and researchers, historian Marc Andre wrote in Le Monde in November 2022.

One of the main obstacles to accessing the archive related to the fact that files relating to persons under the age of 21 were not opened due to the legislation at the time, and files were still covered by the archive’s hundred-year confidentiality period. This restriction, in addition to many other restrictions, caused “the closure of most files,” according to the historian.

“This bureaucratic administration ignores the reality of a war waged by young people,” he added in his text in Le Monde. “This also applies to Algerian immigrants to France, the resistance fighters, urban networks and prisons, where many of the separatists and their supporters, rebels and recruits were over 20 years old when they joined.”

“They were old enough at that time to have their heads cut off, but today they are short enough to exclude their files from the general exception,” Andre added, whose criticism was covered by Algerian media.

The new decree of August 25, 2023, published on Sunday, removes the exception for files involving minors.

However, the files whose publication violates “the privacy of the sexual life of persons or the safety of the persons whose names are mentioned or who can be easily identified and have participated in intelligence activities”, remain classified.

This new facilitation falls within the framework of a policy of appeasement adopted by Macron during his first term, after recommendations included in a report by French historian Benjamin Stora on the memory struggle between Algeria and France regarding the colonial past. But the relationship between France and Algeria is still difficult and complex.