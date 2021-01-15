In France, the National Prosecutor’s Office for Investigating Financial Crimes has launched a preliminary investigation into ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy on suspicion of possible “trading in influence”. France-Presse…

According to the agency, we are talking about Sarkozy’s advisory activities in the Russian Federation. It is noted that investigators are looking into whether the former head of the country legally worked as a consultant, or whether he was engaged in “delicate potential lobbying activities.”

Citing sources and the Mediapart portal, France-Presse writes that a preliminary investigation was launched back in the summer of 2020 after reports from the Intelligence and Counter-Underground Financial Schemes Office that Sarkozy received a reward from a Russian insurance company.

According to Mediapart, the ex-president of France signed a multi-year consulting contract with a Russian company for three million euros in 2019.