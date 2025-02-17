The Royal Nautical Club of Valencia closes its participation in the 10th Valencian Community Olympic WeekRegatta organized by the Vala Federation of the Valencian Community with the four headquarters, with the classes 29er, Ilca and Class A as protagonists and record figures, with 248 regatists representing 22 countries and 65 nautical clubs.

It has been the second installment for the Valencian club. After hosting the fleets of Finn, Snipe and Vaurien two weeks ago, now it has reached the 29rd turn, being part of the Eurocup 29er Seriesin which 78 crews have been international. ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and Class A.

The Olympic Week has been closed in the capital of Turia with 12 Tests for the 29erafter two days of qualifying round, with six completed tests, and a final series with another six. As for the ILCA 6, Ilca 7 and Class A have closed their participation with seven tests in the three days.

With regard to the triumphs, in the absolute 29, the victors have been Nolann Huet des aunay and Titouan Gresset, of France, while Antonia Puchowska and Alicja Dampc and Lila female and mixed respectively. As for the Sub17, the gold has been for the Polish Blanka Sójkowska and Agata Koropeka in females, Hugo Madec and Guirec Gendrot of France in masculine and in mixed have been the British Eliana Edwards and James Crossley who stay with the first place.









In the individual class ILCA 6, the Santapolra Claudia Adam (CN Santa Pola) has been the brilliant winner, both in absolute and females category. In the first one has been accompanied on the podium by Conor Cronin, from Ireland, and Sheila Martínez (CN Campello). In females and next to Adam, Sheila Martínez, plant, and Lara Sabina Himmes, bronze have risen.

By categories and starting in the sub19 Poland has shone on the podium, both in masculine and female. The victors have been Michat Godlewski and Hanna Rogowska. In the Sub21, the gold has been for Lara Metten, from Malta.

The podium of the Ilca 7 has closed with the absolute triumph of the Finn Tatu Uusitalo, while the Spanish Guillermo Suárez (CN Altea) and the Ukrainian Semen Khashchyna remain with silver and bronze respectively.

Among the class A fleet, the podium has been distributed between Poland, with Jakub Surowiek with a brilliant winner, followed by the Austrian Manuel Calavia and the Spanish Antonio Ballester (RCN of Valencia).

Marisa Arlandis, president of the RCN of Valencia, along with Chema Escudero, vocal vocal of the Board of Directors; Sergio Ferrando, Ilca Fleet Captain of the RCNV, and Carlos Cerdá, Secretary of the Vela Federation of the Valencian Community.