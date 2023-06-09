Some large food groups, including Unilever, are going to lower the prices of hundreds of products in France. This is reported by the French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire, who threatens with financial sanctions if the companies refrain from doing so.

According to Le Maire, there will be controls on the prices of pasta, poultry and vegetable oil, among others. The minister would have a list next week on which all products are listed. He did not say which companies are involved. But Unilever, the company behind, among other things, Knorr’s soups and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, tells the Reuters news agency that it is also one of those companies.

The French government does not agree with the working methods of the big companies. Consumers have been paying more and more for their groceries in recent months, while prices for raw materials are falling. Earlier, Le Maire already threatened with special taxes to recover the "unjustified" profits the companies made.

But now there is a different policy taking its place. “On a number of products where wholesale prices have fallen, retail prices will also have to fall. By 2, 3, 5, maybe even 10 percent,” argues Le Maire. The high prices for groceries have led the French to pay more attention to their food expenditures. The French statistics agency Insee has calculated that this expenditure, adjusted for inflation, has fallen to the lowest level since March 2009.

The French government announced in March that it had made agreements with large retailers about lowering prices. For June, that was about reductions "to the lowest possible level," said Le Maire at the time. Companies had agreed that they would bear the costs themselves. According to Le Maire, this would involve "several hundreds of millions of euros". The minister is a member of the same party as French President Macron.

In the Netherlands, there has also been much discussion in recent months about the high profits of Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of supermarket chain Albert Heijn, among others. The net profit of that company rose to 593 million, while prices in supermarkets also continued to rise. Topman Frans Muller then bit off and stated that there was no question grab inflation.

