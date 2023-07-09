Although they always surprise us, riots in France have followed the same distinctive pattern since protests broke out in the eastern suburbs of Lyon in 1981, an episode known as the “summer of Minguettes”. A young man is killed or seriously injured by the police, triggering a wave of violence in and around the neighborhood he came from. Sometimes, as in the case of the 2005 and current riots, it’s all the slums that break out.

Throughout the last 40 years, in France urban riots have been dominated by the anger of young people that attack the symbols of order and the State: town halls, social centers, schools and shops.

institutional vacuum

Anger is what leads to destroying one’s own neighborhood, for all to see. And while residents condemn these acts, they also understand the motivation. Politicians, associations, churches, mosques, social workers and teachers admit their impotence before the facts, revealing an institutional and political vacuum.

Of all the riots, the summer of Minguettes was the only one that paved the way for a social movement: the March for Equality and Against Racism in December 1983. With more than 100,000 people and extensive media coverage, it was the first demonstration of its kind in France.

The left-wing newspaper Libération dubbed it “La Marche des Beurs”, a colloquial term referring to Europeans whose parents or grandparents are from the Maghreb. In the demonstrations that followed, no similar movement seems to have risen from the ashes.

In every riot, politicians rush to play the well-worn roles: the right denounces the violence and stigmatizes the neighborhoods and the victims of the police; the left denounces injustice and promises social policies in the suburbs.

In 2005, then-Interior Minister Nicolas Sarkozy sided with the police. While the current president of France, Emmanuel Macron, has expressed compassion for Nahel, the young man killed by the police in Nanterre for whom the protests broke out. Yet politicians are hardly heard in slums like the Nanterre commune west of Paris.

So we hope that silence settles until next time. that the problems of banlieues (French suburbs) and its police are rediscovered by society at large.

Macron has faced two massive and sustained protests on different issues in less than six months.

lessons to learn

The recurrence of urban riots in France and their scenarios reveal some relatively simple lessons.

First of allthe country’s urban policies do not achieve their objectives. Over the past 40 years, considerable efforts have been made to improve housing and facilities. The apartments are of better quality, there are social centers, schools, colleges and public transport. It would be incorrect to say that these neighborhoods have been abandoned.

But, on the other hand, the social and cultural diversity of disadvantaged suburbs has worsened. In most cases, residents live in poverty or are financially insecure, and/or are immigrants or their descendants.

When presented with the opportunity and resources, those who can leave the suburbs do, and are replaced by even poorer residents from other areas. While the built environment is improving, the social environment is crumbling.

No matter how reluctant people are to talk about France’s slums, the social process at work here is really that of ‘ghettoisation’, that is to say, a growing division between the neighborhoods and their surroundings, a self-isolation reinforced from within. You go to the same school, to the same social center, you interact with the same people and you participate in the same economy, more or less legal.

Despite the money invested and the goodwill of local representatives, people still feel excluded from society due to their origins, culture or religion. For more social policies and the work of the councilors, the neighborhoods do not have their own institutional or political resources.

While the “banlieues rouges” (red suburbs) of the 1920s, often led by communists, benefited from strong support from left-wing political parties, trade unions and popular education movements, today’s suburbs hardly have spokespersons. Social workers and teachers mean well, but many do not live in the neighborhoods where they work.

This disconnect works both ways, and the riots of the last few days revealed that elected representatives and associations have no influence in neighborhoods where residents feel ignored and abandoned. The calls for calm are not being heard. The gap is not only social, it is also political.

a constant fight

With this in mind, more and more we see young people confronting the police. And each one functions as a “gang”, with their own hatreds and territories.

In this scenario, the State is reduced to legal violence, and young people, to their actual or potential delinquency. The police are considered “mechanically” racist due to the fact that any young person is a priori a suspect. Young people hate the police, further fueling police racism and youth violence.

Senior citizens want to see more police officers to keep order, but they also support their own children and the frustrations and anger they feel.

This “war” is generally played at a low level. However, when a young man dies, everything explodes and we start all over again until the next uprising, which will surprise us as much as the previous ones.

But there is something new in this tragic repetitionno. The first element is the rise of the extreme right, not just on the other side of the political spectrum.. Racist interpretations of the uprisings are gaining traction, speaking of “barbarians” and immigration, and there are fears that this could lead to their success at the polls.

the second element it is the political and intellectual paralysis of the political left. While he denounces injustice and sometimes supports riots, he does not appear to have proposed any political solution beyond police reform.

As long as the “ghettoisation” process continues, as long as the youth of France and the security forces clash again and again, it is hard to see how the next police mistake and the riots that will follow it will not be just around the corner.

FRANÇOIS DUBET

THE CONVERSATION (**)

Emeritus Professor at the University of Bordeaux.

(**) It is a non-profit organization that seeks to share ideas and academic knowledge with the public. This article is reproduced here under a Creative Commons license.

